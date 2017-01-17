ACA repeal and unintended consequences

ACA repeal and unintended consequences

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Which industry generates more than $7.2 billion in economic activity in the Rochester region? The answer might surprise you it's health care. As the president and CEO of the Rochester Regional Healthcare Association, representing 16 hospitals in Upstate New York, I must express our opposition to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without simultaneous enactment of a replacement plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the professional drunk driver era on topix is over 9 min bruce popper 1
the following posters are no longer allowed here 10 min bruce popper 4
Denise is on her period 11 min bruce popper 3
I Have A Fan Club Already 12 min bruce popper 6
maddogg2008 and ha ha are out of control 16 min bruce popper 8
Shark Tanks Billionaire Kevin O'Leary To Run F ... 53 min bruce popper 4
Denise is on the run! 55 min bruce popper 3
Gloria Allred Will End Trump's Rampage 1 hr bruce popper 41
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 1 hr bruce popper 42
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC