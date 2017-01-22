40 years later, woman arrested with David Bowie in 1976 breaks silence
Ehlers had begun making the documentary Bowie Goes to Jail, about the infamous 1976 arrest of David Bowie in Rochester, and wanted to speak to someone who knew what went down in the corner suite at the Americana Rochester. Chi Wah Soo , the 61-year-old Brighton salon owner , was 20 when arrested and jailed for possession of marijuana with the musician after his concert.
