2016: The year of weather extreme in ...

2016: The year of weather extreme in Rochester new

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: 13WHAM

Rochester, NY- Rochester weather can vary quite a bit from year to year, but 2016 proved to be statistically unusual in many ways. In records that date back to the early 1870s, 2016 was quite warm and dry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ... 7 min south avenue wedge 18
Fifteen year old shot on Dewey & Magee streets 34 min south avenue wedge 4
Every time I go away for a few days........ 51 min Banana Republican 4
US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw 57 min Banana Republican 20
News Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09) 1 hr Priss 14
maddogg2008, iescapedys, Ha Ha and Moshe 11 hr Free at last 4
ha ha let's have an intelligent chat 15 hr Ha Ha 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC