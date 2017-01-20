2016: The year of weather extreme in Rochester new
Rochester, NY- Rochester weather can vary quite a bit from year to year, but 2016 proved to be statistically unusual in many ways. In records that date back to the early 1870s, 2016 was quite warm and dry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ...
|7 min
|south avenue wedge
|18
|Fifteen year old shot on Dewey & Magee streets
|34 min
|south avenue wedge
|4
|Every time I go away for a few days........
|51 min
|Banana Republican
|4
|US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw
|57 min
|Banana Republican
|20
|Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Priss
|14
|maddogg2008, iescapedys, Ha Ha and Moshe
|11 hr
|Free at last
|4
|ha ha let's have an intelligent chat
|15 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC