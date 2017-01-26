2-Vehicle Crash In Rochester Leaves 2...

2-Vehicle Crash In Rochester Leaves 2 Women Dead, 1 Injured

13 hrs ago

Police in Rochester are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that left two women dead and a third injured. Officers say the accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near a cemetery on Lake Avenue, where an SUV traveling south apparently went out of control and swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

