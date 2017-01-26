2-Vehicle Crash In Rochester Leaves 2 Women Dead, 1 Injured
Police in Rochester are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that left two women dead and a third injured. Officers say the accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near a cemetery on Lake Avenue, where an SUV traveling south apparently went out of control and swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|4 min
|TrumpEgo
|55
|Iescape, just because you alligned yourself wit...
|7 min
|IescapedNY
|22
|What Will Trump Fix Today?
|19 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|Trump Threatens to Invade Chiraq!
|34 min
|Bruce popper
|22
|Trump's First Witch Hunt
|35 min
|Bright Spot
|22
|No More Towel References
|37 min
|Bruce popper
|12
|The Trump Tornado Is Here!
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|13
|Daylight Shooting Night Time Stabbing, Not A Da...
|11 hr
|Banana Republican
|45
|Obama's Last Days
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|61
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC