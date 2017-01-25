2 from West Babylon plead guilty to m...

2 from West Babylon plead guilty to mortgage scam, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's First Witch Hunt 2 hr Banana Republican 11
Daylight Shooting Night Time Stabbing, Not A Da... 2 hr Banana Republican 45
The Trump Tornado Is Here! 2 hr Banana Republican 6
WALL: You're Going To Pay For It 3 hr Ha Ha 42
Obama's Last Days 4 hr Ha Ha 61
Iescape, just because you alligned yourself wit... 4 hr Ha Ha 6
Vicente Fox: F--- You Trump! 4 hr Ha Ha 2
FBI Now Investigating TRUMP 5 hr Ha Ha 48
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC