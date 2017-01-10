100-plus puppies rescued after delivery van crashes upstate
An animal welfare group is caring for the scores of puppies that were being transported in a box van when it crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total.
|6 min
|Ha Ha
|15
|Trump's First Witch Hunt
|11 min
|Ha Ha
|31
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|12 min
|Ha Ha
|76
|No More Towel References
|13 min
|Ha Ha
|22
|Dig Baby Dig!
|31 min
|Banana Republican
|25
|iescapedny and trump ego are cowards
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|does Lakeland Fla have topix?
|2 hr
|IescapeNY autoposter
|2
|What Will Trump Fix Today?
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|19
|Iescape, just because you alligned yourself wit...
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|26
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC