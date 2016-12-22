Your favorite artist you can't remember
If you were raised in the United States, the odds are overwhelming that you had at least one Little Golden Book while growing up. These books were introduced in 1942 as a joint project of Simon & Shuster and Western Publishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|1 hr
|Moshe
|39
|Question For Perfect The Electrician
|1 hr
|Moshe
|18
|Did The Libtards Get Spanked Again Today?
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|27
|yea I stole towels so fycking what
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|his name is iescapedny
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|Bill's Tickets As Low As $6.00 For Saturdays Game!
|5 hr
|perfect
|10
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC