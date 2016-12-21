Women's Hall of Fame honors Rochester...

Women's Hall of Fame honors Rochesterians

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Christine Whitman, chairman and CEO of Complemar Partners Inc.; Sue Stewart, former senior vice president and general counsel of the University of Rochester; and Dorothy Coleman, executive vice president and CFO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, were recognized during a reception Dec. 14 at the Del Monte Lodge in Pittsford. The National Women's Hall of Fame started the Keeper of the Flame Award in 2005 to honor women who contribute to the success of communities around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen! 15 min Moshe 6
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 12 hr Slammer 844
no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o... 13 hr Ha Ha 2
I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag 13 hr Ha Ha 6
Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to... 14 hr Mr Goldman 1
south avenue wedge is finished 14 hr Ha Ha 1
Moshe is getting spanked on here!! 14 hr Ha Ha 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,449

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC