Women's Hall of Fame honors Rochesterians
Christine Whitman, chairman and CEO of Complemar Partners Inc.; Sue Stewart, former senior vice president and general counsel of the University of Rochester; and Dorothy Coleman, executive vice president and CFO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, were recognized during a reception Dec. 14 at the Del Monte Lodge in Pittsford. The National Women's Hall of Fame started the Keeper of the Flame Award in 2005 to honor women who contribute to the success of communities around the country.
