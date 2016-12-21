Woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend with car in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department says Michael Hackney, 26, died Thursday after reportedly being hit by a car in the driveway of a home at Henrietta Street. Police responded to the scene at 3:10 a.m. to find him still trapped under the vehicle and extricated him by jacking up the car.
