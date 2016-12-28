Wegmans recalls stuffing over peanut concerns
Wegmans recalls stuffing over peanut concerns Gates-based grocer says item was sold at only three Rochester-area stores. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2iDYW2y Wegmans Food Markets has recalled its 5-Grain Wild Rice & Mushroom Stuffing sold in 32-ounce family packs over concerns that Worcestershire sauce in the item may contain undeclared peanuts.
