Wegmans recalls stuffing over peanut concerns

Wegmans Food Markets has recalled its 5-Grain Wild Rice & Mushroom Stuffing sold in 32-ounce family packs over concerns that Worcestershire sauce in the item may contain undeclared peanuts.

