Urban League of Rochester gets $520,000 to help at-risk youth new
An additional $5.5 million in federal funding was awarded Wednesday to organizations working with at-risk youth in New York, including initiatives here in Rochester. The U.S. Department of Labor provided the money for organizations that work with people between the ages of 16 to 21 who are at risk of dropping out of public or alternative high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the biggest Topix Ashwipe
|9 min
|perfect
|16
|Ronda Rousey knocked out in 48 seconds
|13 min
|perfect
|9
|Skidmarks mean you are full of
|16 min
|perfect
|4
|Skidmark's catch phrases ...
|18 min
|perfect
|6
|our little ha ha is up from his nap
|43 min
|perfect
|21
|New year, new ha ha
|49 min
|perfect
|8
|ha ha the internet tough guy
|1 hr
|perfect
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC