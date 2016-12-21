Urban League of Rochester gets $520,0...

Urban League of Rochester gets $520,000 to help at-risk youth new

An additional $5.5 million in federal funding was awarded Wednesday to organizations working with at-risk youth in New York, including initiatives here in Rochester. The U.S. Department of Labor provided the money for organizations that work with people between the ages of 16 to 21 who are at risk of dropping out of public or alternative high school.

