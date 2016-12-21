UR team discovers prehistoric species of bird
The University of Rochester has announced a team of geologists there has discovered a prehistoric species of bird in the Canadian Arctic. The fossils, estimated to be some 90 million years old, are believed to be among the oldest avian records found in the northernmost latitude.
