Upstate NY man who ran cocaine ring with brother gets 20 years
Law enforcement officials say an upstate New York man who ran a cross-country cocaine ring with his brother will serve more than 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors in Rochester say Friday that Kenya Brown was sentenced to 248 months following his conviction on armed drug conspiracy and distribution charges.
