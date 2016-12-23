Travelers Through Central New York Ha...

Travelers Through Central New York Having No Issues Reaching Destinations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

'Tis the season to hit the road, and for many in Central New York, they have been on the move for quite some time already. "So I live in Europe, I live in Berlin in Germany," said Paul Menson who was visiting friend in Rochester and heading to his parents in the Adirondacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen! 1 hr Moshe 39
Question For Perfect The Electrician 1 hr Moshe 18
Did The Libtards Get Spanked Again Today? 2 hr Ha Ha 27
yea I stole towels so fycking what 2 hr Ha Ha 12
his name is iescapedny 2 hr Ha Ha 4
Bill's Tickets As Low As $6.00 For Saturdays Game! 5 hr perfect 10
no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o... 14 hr Ha Ha 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC