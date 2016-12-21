This week on a NYNa : In Albany and e...

This week on a NYNa : In Albany and elsewhere, a...

The scandals! The session! The dead deer! This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features an extended edition of the Reporters Roundtable looking back at the year's top stories out of state government and politics - from the Howe-Percoco scandal and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's seemingly endless feuds to the impact of a presidential campaign featuring not one but two New York candidates. WMHT's Matt Ryan and I are joined by Ken Lovett of the Daily News and Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio.

