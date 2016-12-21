Theo Baart and Cary Markerink turn th...

Theo Baart and Cary Markerink turn their cameras to the man-made landscape of northern France

Inspired by the beautiful 19th-century photograph album Le Chemin de Fer du Nord, Theo Baart and Cary Markerink - already acclaimed for documentary photograph projects such as Nagele and Snelweg - followed in the footsteps of the photographer Edouard Baldus and turned their cameras towards the man-made landscape of northern France. In their series After Baldus they document - in colour - the changes that this region has experienced over the last 150 years as the result of industrialization, urbanization, globalization and several wars.

