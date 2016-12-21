Theo Baart and Cary Markerink turn their cameras to the man-made landscape of northern France
Inspired by the beautiful 19th-century photograph album Le Chemin de Fer du Nord, Theo Baart and Cary Markerink - already acclaimed for documentary photograph projects such as Nagele and Snelweg - followed in the footsteps of the photographer Edouard Baldus and turned their cameras towards the man-made landscape of northern France. In their series After Baldus they document - in colour - the changes that this region has experienced over the last 150 years as the result of industrialization, urbanization, globalization and several wars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|1 hr
|Moshe
|39
|Question For Perfect The Electrician
|1 hr
|Moshe
|18
|Did The Libtards Get Spanked Again Today?
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|27
|yea I stole towels so fycking what
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|his name is iescapedny
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|Bill's Tickets As Low As $6.00 For Saturdays Game!
|5 hr
|perfect
|10
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC