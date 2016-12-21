Teamsters Local 118 signs MassMutual as new record keeper
International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 118, Rochester, N.Y., hired MassMutual Financial Group as record keeper for the roughly $14 million Rochester Dairy Industry Individual Pension Account Plan, a defined contribution plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensions & Investments.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|14 min
|Moshe
|6
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Slammer
|844
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to...
|14 hr
|Mr Goldman
|1
|south avenue wedge is finished
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Moshe is getting spanked on here!!
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC