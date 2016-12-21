Schumer to push trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

But for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who'll enter the new year as the Senate's Minority Leader, infrastructure remains a top priority and could actually find traction with the incoming administration. Schumer, D-N.Y., recently spoke to reporters via conference call about a proposed trillion-dollar infrastructure deal that could be accomplished in the first 100 days of President-Elect Donald Trump's administration.

