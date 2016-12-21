Schumer to push trillion-dollar infra...

Schumer to push trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Observer

But for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who'll enter the new year as the Senate's Minority Leader, infrastructure remains a top priority and could actually find traction with the incoming administration. Schumer, D-N.Y., recently spoke to reporters via conference call about a proposed trillion-dollar infrastructure deal that could be accomplished in the first 100 days of President-Elect Donald Trump's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A message to Haha, from the REAL south wedge 4 hr Moshe 7
Happy Kwanzaa Everybody 7 hr Ha Ha 64
I Need to Hire an Intern 7 hr Moshe 8
does it look like I'm desparte for attention? 7 hr Moshe 4
Moshe, I would like you to answer a few questio... 8 hr Moshe 39
our little ha ha is up from his nap 8 hr Ha Ha 2
ha ha was a busy little tough guy today 8 hr Ha Ha 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC