Salvation Army needs $24,000 to hit year-end goal
The bell ringing may be over outside of stores in the Rochester area, but you can still help your local Salvation Army chapter. The Red Kettle campaign ends at the end of the year, and this year, their fundraising efforts are down more than $59,000 compared to this point last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know the final homicide count?
|57 min
|Moshe
|1
|New Year's eve plans?
|1 hr
|Moshe
|19
|Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|13
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|2 hr
|maddog2008
|31
|whec
|3 hr
|maddog2008
|34
|Tug Booth Store Robbed Again (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|40
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC