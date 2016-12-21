Rochester woman charged with striking...

Rochester woman charged with striking pedestrian, house, cars while driving drunk

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Post-Standard

A Rochester driver was arrested after state police say she was intoxicated when she struck a pedestrian, a home and two parked cars before crashing into a tree Friday evening. Kyla Hardgers-Walden, 40, of Rochester, has been convicted of driving while intoxicated twice within the past 10 years and was driving with a revoked permit at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question For South Avenue Wedge? 1 hr Moshe 8
Question For Moshe? 1 hr Moshe 4
What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge... 1 hr Moshe 22
What's Going On With The Closed Irondaquoit Mall? 2 hr south avenue wedge 16
question for ANYONE BESIDES HA HA 3 hr south avenue wedge 6
the towel truth 3 hr south avenue wedge 4
Happy Kwanzaa Everybody 3 hr deplorable pigpen 65
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC