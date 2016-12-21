Rochester woman charged with striking pedestrian, house, cars while driving drunk
A Rochester driver was arrested after state police say she was intoxicated when she struck a pedestrian, a home and two parked cars before crashing into a tree Friday evening. Kyla Hardgers-Walden, 40, of Rochester, has been convicted of driving while intoxicated twice within the past 10 years and was driving with a revoked permit at the time of the crash, according to state police.
