Rochester region's unemployment rate improves in November
Rochester's economy rebounded slightly in November, with a decrease in the jobless rate and an increase in the number of jobs, the state Department of Labor reported. Rochester's unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent in November 2015.
