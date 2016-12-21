Rochester Eye & Laser completes upgrades

Encouraged by redevelopment of former Inner Loop land next door, Rochester Eye & Laser Center has completed an extensive upgrade of its facility at North Union and Charlotte Streets in the East End. The company recently upgraded to state-of-the-art patient areas and a new retail optical shop, said CEO Kenneth Lindahl M.D. "I wanted a place that was centrally located in the East End, and the Inner Loop region is wonderful for my patients to come from all over the area," said Lindahl, an ophthalmologist.

