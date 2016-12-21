Rochester Eye & Laser completes upgrades

Encouraged by redevelopment of former Inner Loop land next door, Rochester Eye & Laser Center has completed an extensive upgrade of its facility at North Union and Charlotte Streets in the East End. The company recently upgraded to state-of-the-art patient areas and a new retail optical shop, said CEO Kenneth Lindahl M.D. "I wanted a place that was centrally located in the East End, and the Inner Loop region is wonderful for my patients to come from all over the area," said Lindahl, an ophthalmologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.