Roads at Rochester airport reopen aft...

Roads at Rochester airport reopen after 'suspicious condition' investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

Roads at the Greater Rochester International Airport have reopened after being closed earlier Thursday afternoon for a "suspicious condition" report, according to the airport's website. Authorities announced all airport terminal roads would be temporarily closed at approximately 2 p.m., according to the airport's website and Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know the final homicide count? 2 hr Moshe 10
New Year's eve plans? 3 hr maddog2008 25
Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau... 3 hr IescapedNY 1
Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I... 3 hr Ha Ha 12
boy oh boy you INTERNET TOUGH GUYS are out in ... 4 hr Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy 9 hr Ha Ha 13
What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge... 10 hr maddog2008 31
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC