Roads at Rochester airport reopen after 'suspicious condition' investigation
Roads at the Greater Rochester International Airport have reopened after being closed earlier Thursday afternoon for a "suspicious condition" report, according to the airport's website. Authorities announced all airport terminal roads would be temporarily closed at approximately 2 p.m., according to the airport's website and Facebook page.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know the final homicide count?
|2 hr
|Moshe
|10
|New Year's eve plans?
|3 hr
|maddog2008
|25
|Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I...
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|boy oh boy you INTERNET TOUGH GUYS are out in ...
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy
|9 hr
|Ha Ha
|13
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|10 hr
|maddog2008
|31
