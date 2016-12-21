Pet-supply chain to open in former Blockbuster store
Pet Supplies Plus, a national pet retailer based in Michigan, will open a store in a commercial building at the corner of Monroe and Goodman Street. The 5,470-square-foot building has sat vacant since Blockbuster Video closed a store there in November 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proof that blacks stole sagging pants from whit...
|1 min
|Turd Ferguson
|3
|who is the biggest Topix Ashwipe
|2 min
|VictorGaga
|9
|Greece Ridge Mall is dangerous!
|4 min
|ConcernedWomaninR...
|1
|skidmark lives to troll this forum
|15 min
|perfect
|6
|does it look like I'm desparte for attention?
|29 min
|south avenue wedge
|11
|Question For Moshe?
|31 min
|south avenue wedge
|19
|question for ANYONE BESIDES HA HA
|33 min
|south avenue wedge
|14
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC