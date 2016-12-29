One Man Killed After Being Pinned Dow...

One Man Killed After Being Pinned Down By Vehicle on Rochester's East Side

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

Rochester police say around 3 a.m. they found a man pinned under a vehicle in a driveway of a home on Henrietta Street, near Rodenbeck Place. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know the final homicide count? 16 min Moshe 8
New Year's eve plans? 19 min maddog2008 25
Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau... 37 min IescapedNY 1
Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I... 54 min Ha Ha 12
boy oh boy you INTERNET TOUGH GUYS are out in ... 1 hr Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy 6 hr Ha Ha 13
What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge... 7 hr maddog2008 31
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC