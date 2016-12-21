On the Move: Jan.1, 2017

Dr. Sharma attended medical school at Dayanand Medical College, Punjab, India and received his internal medicine training from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif. He completed his gastroenterology fellowship training at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. Dr. Sharma's special interests include GERD , NERD , Inflammatory Bowel Disease , IBS , Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis, Gastrointestinal Malignancies and Familial Cancer Syndromes.

