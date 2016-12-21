Officials: Eatery's Bad Gravy Likely Sickened 260 Patrons
Public health officials say a bad batch of gravy is the likely source of bacteria that sickened more than 260 people who ate Thanksgiving meals prepared at a suburban Rochester restaurant. The Monroe County Department of Public Health says tests conducted at a state-run laboratory in Albany found a food-poisoning bacteria in under-heated gravy served in the buffet line at the Golden Ponds Restaurant in the town of Greece.
