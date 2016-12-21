Microsoft India, L V Prasad Eye Institute Launch Global Consortium to ...
HYDERABAD, India- Microsoft India and the L V Prasad Eye Institute have teamed up to launch the Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare , which they describe as "a global consortium of commercial, research and academic institutions who have joined to apply artificial intelligence to help in the elimination of avoidable blindness and scale delivery of eyecare services worldwide." Members of the consortium include Brien Holden Vision Institute , Bascom Palmer Eye Institute - University of Miami , Flaum Eye Institute - University of Rochester and F ederal University of Sao Paulo .
