Linemen Andrew Nelson And Brendan Mah...

Linemen Andrew Nelson And Brendan Mahon Will Return To Penn State in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Onward State

After tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Jason Cabinda both reaffirmed their commitments to Penn state in 2017, news broke that offensive linemen Brendan Mahon and Andrew Nelson, both of whom suffered season-ending innjuries this season, will be returning to school next year for their final seasons of eligibility. Both were on hot streaks before suffering their respective injuries, but considering how well the offensive line's performed in their absence, today's news bodes well for the team's outlook in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge... 53 min Truth hurts liber... 32
US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw 3 hr IescapedNY 1
Obama Says US Will Respond To Russian Hacking! 5 hr IescapedNY 23
Does anyone know the final homicide count? 16 hr Moshe 10
New Year's eve plans? 17 hr maddog2008 25
Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau... 17 hr IescapedNY 1
Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I... 17 hr Ha Ha 12
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC