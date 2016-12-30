Linemen Andrew Nelson And Brendan Mahon Will Return To Penn State in 2017
After tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Jason Cabinda both reaffirmed their commitments to Penn state in 2017, news broke that offensive linemen Brendan Mahon and Andrew Nelson, both of whom suffered season-ending innjuries this season, will be returning to school next year for their final seasons of eligibility. Both were on hot streaks before suffering their respective injuries, but considering how well the offensive line's performed in their absence, today's news bodes well for the team's outlook in 2017.
