Leader of violent Rochester drug ring gets life plus 30 years for murders
A man who ran a violent drug trafficking ring with his brother in western New York has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for his role in two killings. The U.S. Attorney's Office says James Kendrick was sentenced in federal court in Rochester on Monday for his conviction in the murders of Francisco Santos and Ryan Cooper, who worked for the brothers.
