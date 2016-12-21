Leader of violent Rochester drug ring...

Leader of violent Rochester drug ring gets life plus 30 years for murders

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

A man who ran a violent drug trafficking ring with his brother in western New York has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for his role in two killings. The U.S. Attorney's Office says James Kendrick was sentenced in federal court in Rochester on Monday for his conviction in the murders of Francisco Santos and Ryan Cooper, who worked for the brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen! 14 min Moshe 6
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 11 hr Slammer 844
no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o... 13 hr Ha Ha 2
I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag 13 hr Ha Ha 6
Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to... 14 hr Mr Goldman 1
south avenue wedge is finished 14 hr Ha Ha 1
Moshe is getting spanked on here!! 14 hr Ha Ha 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC