Lawsuit from Acacia accuses SUNY Poly of leaking confidential...

Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, founding President and CEO of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, left, and Michael Liehr, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology, Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, right, brief Vice President Joe Biden, center, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second from right, and Under secretary Frank Kendall, as they visit SUNY Poly Canal Ponds during the official announcement of the Department of Defense awarding a $110 million to help create the new American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics Monday, July 27, 2015, in Rochester, NY.

