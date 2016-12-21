'La Marketa' proposed for N. Clinton ...

'La Marketa' proposed for N. Clinton Ave.

The city of Rochester has released a request for proposals to transform a stretch of North Clinton Avenue into a Latin American village plaza. The RFP is for the sale and development of land for commercial and/or mixed use in a section along the 800 block of the avenue.

