Irondequoit Town Leaders Assessing Damage of Public Works Building Fire
Irondequoit town leaders are continuing to assess the damage left behind from the Christmas Eve fire that destroyed the Department of Public Works garage. Town employees have today off because of the holiday, but will return tomorrow morning with about a dozen trucks less in their fleet.
