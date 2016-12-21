Irondequoit DPW operations center moved
After the fire at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works garage, Town Supervisor David Seeley says the DPW operations center will be moved to the old McGraw Library on East Ridge Road. The massive Christmas Eve fire wiped out a portion of the town's snow plowing fleet and a large part of the highway department garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News for Ha Ha... no one else will care
|57 min
|Ha Ha
|17
|our little ha ha is up from his nap
|59 min
|Ha Ha
|20
|whec
|1 hr
|Sam
|33
|maddogg2008 is ha ha is ieny etc
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|14
|BLM (Bureau of Land Management) For Hillary/Oba...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|skidmark sniffing is a gay fetish
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|3
|things I've noticed about ha ha
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|9 hr
|Moshe
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC