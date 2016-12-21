Irondequoit DPW operations center moved

Irondequoit DPW operations center moved

After the fire at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works garage, Town Supervisor David Seeley says the DPW operations center will be moved to the old McGraw Library on East Ridge Road. The massive Christmas Eve fire wiped out a portion of the town's snow plowing fleet and a large part of the highway department garage.

