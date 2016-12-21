Home care firm agrees to pay fine
All American Home Care of Rochester has been ordered to pay a $25,000 fine for obtaining and using patient contact information from a competing agency. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman last week said an investigation by his office found the home health care agency illegally obtained private patient information and used it to contact clients of Angels in Your Home LLC to get them to switch to All American Home Care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A message to Haha, from the REAL south wedge
|1 hr
|Moshe
|7
|Happy Kwanzaa Everybody
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|64
|I Need to Hire an Intern
|4 hr
|Moshe
|8
|does it look like I'm desparte for attention?
|4 hr
|Moshe
|4
|Moshe, I would like you to answer a few questio...
|4 hr
|Moshe
|39
|our little ha ha is up from his nap
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|ha ha was a busy little tough guy today
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC