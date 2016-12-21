Home care firm agrees to pay fine

Home care firm agrees to pay fine

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

All American Home Care of Rochester has been ordered to pay a $25,000 fine for obtaining and using patient contact information from a competing agency. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman last week said an investigation by his office found the home health care agency illegally obtained private patient information and used it to contact clients of Angels in Your Home LLC to get them to switch to All American Home Care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A message to Haha, from the REAL south wedge 1 hr Moshe 7
Happy Kwanzaa Everybody 4 hr Ha Ha 64
I Need to Hire an Intern 4 hr Moshe 8
does it look like I'm desparte for attention? 4 hr Moshe 4
Moshe, I would like you to answer a few questio... 4 hr Moshe 39
our little ha ha is up from his nap 5 hr Ha Ha 2
ha ha was a busy little tough guy today 5 hr Ha Ha 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,977 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC