Gas prices climb heading into the holiday weekend
Rochester-area travelers will pay more at the pump heading into the holiday weekend than they did last year at this time, both GasBuddy.com and AAA Western and Central New York reported Monday. In Rochester this week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline rose nearly 2 cents to $2.36.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|12 min
|Moshe
|6
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Slammer
|844
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to...
|14 hr
|Mr Goldman
|1
|south avenue wedge is finished
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Moshe is getting spanked on here!!
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC