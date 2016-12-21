Fundraising in the Works for Pike Lak...

Fundraising in the Works for Pike Lake Vietnam Veterans Monument

A replica of this Rochester, New York, statue will be brought to a future veterans cemetery in Pike Lake if enough money is fundraised. A future veterans cemetery is set to be constructed in Pike Lake after getting $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in September.

