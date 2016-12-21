Fundraising in the Works for Pike Lake Vietnam Veterans Monument
A replica of this Rochester, New York, statue will be brought to a future veterans cemetery in Pike Lake if enough money is fundraised. A future veterans cemetery is set to be constructed in Pike Lake after getting $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw
|26 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Obama Says US Will Respond To Russian Hacking!
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|23
|Does anyone know the final homicide count?
|12 hr
|Moshe
|10
|New Year's eve plans?
|14 hr
|maddog2008
|25
|Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau...
|14 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I...
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|boy oh boy you INTERNET TOUGH GUYS are out in ...
|15 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC