Federal grant funds job training for city residents
The city of Rochester has landed a federal grant that will provide job training in the environmental construction industry for up to 60 unemployed or underemployed city residents in the new year. "Giving our citizens the skills they need to earn a living in a growing industry while also cleaning contaminated properties in our city will greatly enhance our efforts to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities in our schools," said Mayor Lovely Warren in a statement.
