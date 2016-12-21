Federal grant funds job training for ...

Federal grant funds job training for city residents

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The city of Rochester has landed a federal grant that will provide job training in the environmental construction industry for up to 60 unemployed or underemployed city residents in the new year. "Giving our citizens the skills they need to earn a living in a growing industry while also cleaning contaminated properties in our city will greatly enhance our efforts to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities in our schools," said Mayor Lovely Warren in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Says US Will Respond To Russian Hacking! 4 hr West 11th 22
Does anyone know the final homicide count? 8 hr Moshe 10
New Year's eve plans? 9 hr maddog2008 25
Are You Planning On Attending Or Having An Inau... 9 hr IescapedNY 1
Putin Proving To Be The Bigger Man Over Obama I... 10 hr Ha Ha 12
boy oh boy you INTERNET TOUGH GUYS are out in ... 10 hr Ha Ha 2
maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy 15 hr Ha Ha 13
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC