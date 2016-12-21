Faith Community Alliance coordinating people for 2017 "We Shall Not Be Moved March"
The Faith Community Alliance of Greater Rochester held a press conference Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming "We Shall Not Be Moved March." The press conference took place at the FIGHT Village Community Center located on Ward Street.
