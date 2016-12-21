...Early rumblings in 2017 mayoral ra...

...Early rumblings in 2017 mayoral race in Rochester

Former Rochester Police Chief James Sheppard confirmed Thursday that he is exploring a run for mayor of Rochester next fall. Barnhart said earlier this month that she will be "exploring a mayoral run."

