Dept. of Justice: Man convicted of cocaine trafficking sentenced

Monday Dec 19

The Western District Department of Justice reports that a Rochester man was sentenced to 152 months in prison for cocaine trafficking. The Department of Justice says acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. reported the sentencing of Shawnta Brown on Monday.

