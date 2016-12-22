Debra a oeCudaa Beaulieu

Massena: Debra “Cuda” Beaulieu, age 65, formerly of Massena passed away Monday afternoon at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY after suffering from a short illness. Family and friends may call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Tuesday December 27, 2016 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.