Death of sea lion born this year is R...

Death of sea lion born this year is Rochester zoo's third in 4 months

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

Zoo Director Larry Sorel confirmed Monday that Sunny, a sea lion pup born at Seneca Park in June, unexpectedly died last week for reasons that have not yet been determined. Staff found Sunny at the bottom of her pool on the morning of Dec. 12. A necropsy showed no obvious cause of death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen! 13 min Moshe 6
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 11 hr Slammer 844
no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o... 13 hr Ha Ha 2
I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag 13 hr Ha Ha 6
Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to... 14 hr Mr Goldman 1
south avenue wedge is finished 14 hr Ha Ha 1
Moshe is getting spanked on here!! 14 hr Ha Ha 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,416

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC