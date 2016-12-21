Death of sea lion born this year is Rochester zoo's third in 4 months
Zoo Director Larry Sorel confirmed Monday that Sunny, a sea lion pup born at Seneca Park in June, unexpectedly died last week for reasons that have not yet been determined. Staff found Sunny at the bottom of her pool on the morning of Dec. 12. A necropsy showed no obvious cause of death.
