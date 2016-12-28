Continue reading Carrie Fisher was th...

Continue reading Carrie Fisher was the princess we were looking for

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

She was a princess, a senator and a general, and her unflinching competence inspired rebel soldiers, starry-eyed dreamers and scruffy-looking smugglers to trust her with their lives. Swashbuckling Jedi did her bidding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's Going On With The Closed Irondaquoit Mall? 54 min IescapedNY 1
What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge... 1 hr Ha Ha 10
Question For South Avenue Wedge? 1 hr IescapedNY 5
so I guess ha ha speaks for all you internet to... 2 hr Ha Ha 22
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 7 hr Agent x 848
A message to Haha, from the REAL south wedge 14 hr Moshe 7
Happy Kwanzaa Everybody 16 hr Ha Ha 64
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC