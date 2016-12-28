Continue reading Carrie Fisher was the princess we were looking for
She was a princess, a senator and a general, and her unflinching competence inspired rebel soldiers, starry-eyed dreamers and scruffy-looking smugglers to trust her with their lives. Swashbuckling Jedi did her bidding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Going On With The Closed Irondaquoit Mall?
|54 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|Question For South Avenue Wedge?
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|so I guess ha ha speaks for all you internet to...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|22
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Agent x
|848
|A message to Haha, from the REAL south wedge
|14 hr
|Moshe
|7
|Happy Kwanzaa Everybody
|16 hr
|Ha Ha
|64
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC