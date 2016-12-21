Chick-fil-A nears its first Upstate NY location; public hearing set
After more than a year of rumors, Chick-fil-A is closer to opening its first location in Upstate New York. The Democrat & Chronicle reports the town of Greece has confirmed a public hearing will be held next month "to consider the request submitted by Chick-fil-A to operate a restaurant" on West Ridge Road.
