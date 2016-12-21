Chautauqua Lake alumna speaks to current students
Kierra Huihui, Chautauqua Lake Central School Class of 2007, recently visited the high school chemistry classes to speak to current students. Huihui, whose goal was holds a master's degree in chemistry and is slated to complete her doctorate in organometallic chemistry this spring at the University of Rochester.
