Broadtree Residential Acquires 264-Un...

Broadtree Residential Acquires 264-Unit Multifamily Apartment Community in Atlanta Area

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: World News Report

Broadtree acquired the community from the Atlanta-based, multifamily operator Cortland Partners. As part of the transaction, Broadtree assumed a $17.1 million Freddie Mac mortgage, which matures in 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News for Ha Ha... no one else will care 2 hr Ha Ha 17
our little ha ha is up from his nap 3 hr Ha Ha 20
whec 3 hr Sam 33
maddogg2008 is ha ha is ieny etc 4 hr Ha Ha 14
BLM (Bureau of Land Management) For Hillary/Oba... 4 hr Ha Ha 10
skidmark sniffing is a gay fetish 4 hr Ha Ha 3
things I've noticed about ha ha 5 hr Ha Ha 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC