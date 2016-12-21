Badge of Honor Association (BOHA) Launches Annual "Blue Gifts" Campaign

Rochester, NY The Badge of Honor Association has launched its Annual Blue Gifts campaign to raise money to help the families of Upstate New York's fallen officers and to assist law enforcement officers involved in critical incidents. This year's "Blue Gifts" Campaign runs from mid-December through December 31, and the goal is to raise $25,000 in support of its mission to help the families of law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those officers involved in critical incidents.

