Anti-poverty effort gets $250,000 from Walmart Foundation
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is benefitting from a $250,000 donation from the Walmart Foundation's State Giving Program. The funds will go toward the new adult mentoring programs launching in 2017 and intended to help those in poverty set goals, find good jobs and overcome barriers to financial independence, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|14 min
|Moshe
|6
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Slammer
|844
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to...
|14 hr
|Mr Goldman
|1
|south avenue wedge is finished
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Moshe is getting spanked on here!!
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC