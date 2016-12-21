90 million-year-old bird bones dug up in the Arctic show the region ...
The ancient bones show that regions of today's Arctic wastes were as warm as Florida 90 million years ago. A new species of prehistoric bird has been dug up in the depths of the Canadian arctic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen!
|15 min
|Moshe
|6
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Slammer
|844
|no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o...
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to...
|14 hr
|Mr Goldman
|1
|south avenue wedge is finished
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Moshe is getting spanked on here!!
|14 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC