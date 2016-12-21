90 million-year-old bird bones dug up...

90 million-year-old bird bones dug up in the Arctic show the region ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mail on Sunday

The ancient bones show that regions of today's Arctic wastes were as warm as Florida 90 million years ago. A new species of prehistoric bird has been dug up in the depths of the Canadian arctic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
December 24, Happy Hanukkah Pigpen! 15 min Moshe 6
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 12 hr Slammer 844
no posts from moshe? I ran his black butt out o... 13 hr Ha Ha 2
I Just Ordered My Three by Five Trump Flag 13 hr Ha Ha 6
Brignhton Town Supervisior tells Wegmans not to... 14 hr Mr Goldman 1
south avenue wedge is finished 14 hr Ha Ha 1
Moshe is getting spanked on here!! 14 hr Ha Ha 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC